Arunachal: Earthquake of magnitude 3 hits Itanagar

ITANAGAR- An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter scale struck the northwest area of itanagar Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The earthquake hit at 07.53 pm today with a depth of 10 kilometres. However no any casualities or damage was reported.

Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.0, Occurred on 06-10-2021, 19:53:18 IST, Lat: 27.57 & Long: 92.94, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 85km NW of Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, ” the NCS said in a tweet.

It must be mention here that, this is the fourth time in this month that an earthquake has hit the state.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit the Pangin area in Arunachal Pradesh</a> on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, Arunachal Pradesh’s Basar had been struck by an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale.

On October 2, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred in Basar. ( Reports ANI)

