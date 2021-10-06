ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal : 3rd day of Online Lecture Series on Gandhi organised by RGU

October 6, 2021
ITANAGAR-   Mr.Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of the Mahatma Gandhi and President, Mahatma Gandhi Foundation graced the function as the special guest on the 3rd day of the 5-Day Lecture Series continuing  at the Department of English ,Rajiv Gandhi University and spoke at great length on Gandhiji’s views on education. He emphasized on  the need to relate education to the reality of the present day to respond to the demands of various regions across the country to overcome the questions  of disparity. He spoke on the steps to be taken from the primary to the level of higher education to make the goal of self-reliance achievable for all.

Prof. Prasad Mandi,NITIE , Mumbai as  the speaker of the second session dwelt on the issue of monetizing education to follow the Gandhian prescription to be vocal for local and to make education value-based. With his video he talked of the need for start-ups to be promoted across disciplines from PG to KG to make learning lead to earning without affecting  cognitive, emotional and moral development goals of education .

Prof. Prasad Gollanpalli , Managing Trustee of the Gandhi-King Foundation,Hyderabad  introduced the special guest.

Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University as a known votary of Gandhian ideals chaired the session and encouraged the students and the audience to participate in the discussion to make Gandhi’s ideas as presented by the speakers trickle down to benefit the youth and the researchers in a very big way.

The 5-day Online Lecture Series on Mahatma Gandhi organized by the Dept. of English, Rajiv Gandhi University had the  Inaugural Session Chaired by the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University, Prof. Saket Kuswaha. The Vice Chancellor held that Gandhi would continue to be relevant for all times.

The Key note Speaker for the session was Prof. Prasad Gollanapalli, a prominent practicing Gandhian from the  Gandhi King Foundation, Hyderabad. The session was also attended by the Pro Vice Chancellor of RGU, Prof. Amitava Mitra, Registrar, Dr. N. T. Rikam, Jt. Registrar, Dr. David Pertin and all Deans, Heads of Departments and other Statutory Officers of the Univeristy.

The lecture series is a part of the week-long observation of the 152nd Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The objective of the lecture series is to sensitise the youth in the course of their regular studies to  the relevance of Gandhian ideals for  contemporary world.

