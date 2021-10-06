Arunachal: NDRF Inter Battalion Volleyball & Yoga Competition 2021 begins

ADVERTISEMENT

DOIMUKH- 12 NDRF Itanagar is hosting Inter-Battalion (E & NE Zone) Yoga and Volleyball competition from 06th 09th October, 2021 at Battalion headquarter Doimukh (Arunachal Pradesh).

In this event total 04 teams of NDRF (1st Bn, 2nd Bn, 9th Bn and 12th Bn) representing all the states east of Bihar to Arunachal Pradesh, including Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur are participating.

The opening ceremony for the event was organised today at premises of 12 NDRF HQ in which all teams displayed their elegant march-past, hoisted their respective unit flags and took the oath in the spirit of the game.

On this occasion Rajesh Thakur, Commandant, 12NDRF, Itanagar released two white pigeons to the blue sky above the ground symbolizing peace and harmony for all.

First match was played between 1 NDRF Guwahati and 2 NDRF Kolkata. 2 NDRF Kolkata won the match by (2-1) 25-15, 25-18 and 15-06.

Second match was played between 9NDRF Patna and 12 NDRF Itanagar. 12NDRF Itanagar won the match by (2-0) 25-07 and 25-23.