Sports

Arunachal: Cricket Match held in Seppa for free, and fair election

SEPPA-  A Cricket Match was organized between DEO-XI vs Candidate-XI on 07th April 2024 at General Ground Seppa, East Kameng under SVEEP program.

This initiative aimed to promote ethical voting and fostering cooperation from the candidates and the political parties for a peaceful, free, and fair election in East Kameng District.

Sachin Rana DEO cum DC, East Kameng administered an oath to participating teams to uphold the principles of ethical voting and democratic values. This event underscores the importance of fair elections and the collective responsibility of all stakeholders in ensuring a peaceful election.

“We believe that sports have the power to transcend barriers and unite people from diverse backgrounds,” said DEO cum DC emphasizing the significance of the event. “Through this cricket match, we hope to not only promote ethical voting but also foster a culture of harmony and cooperation among political parties for the greater good of our district and State.”

Amidst the excitement of the cricket match, both teams seek to inspire unity and collaboration and emphasizing the need for mutual respect and cooperation in the electoral arena.

DEO-XI team won the toss and scored 173 runs in first inning. DEO-XI team defeated Candidate-XI team by 32 runs. Cricket match ended with distribution of medals and commendation certificate to both teams.

