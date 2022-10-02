ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: IMC organised marathon race to mark the 153rd Gandhi Jayanti

Mayor, Itanagar Municipal Corporation Tame Phassang flagged off the marathon race in presence of Deputy Mayor-Biri Basang, Commissioner IMC- Likha Tejji.

October 2, 2022
ITANAGAR- Hundreds of people including students and youths participated in a marathon race being organized by the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) to mark the 153rd   Gandhi Jayanti as well as 75th years of India’s independence and Sewa Pakhwada here on Sunday.

Mayor, Itanagar Municipal Corporation Tame Phassang flagged off the marathon race in presence of Deputy Mayor-Biri Basang, Commissioner IMC- Likha Tejji, and  Bronze Medalist in Karate ( Common Wealth Games)  Tachi Bagang also participated in the event as a special guest along with others officials at KV-II School, Chimpu. The Marathon that started at KV-2 school culminated at Mahatma Gandhi Park, Upper Niti Vihar.

 Addressing the gathering, Mayor recalls the contribution and sacrifices of Mahatma Gandhi in the freedom struggle. He also appealed to the youth to refrain from any kinds of contraband substances and anti-social activities. Drugs menace in the society is the biggest challenge in the society, drugs not only affect the person but a menace for the whole society, it kills our future ‘stated Mayor.

 While highlighting Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology toward cleanliness, Phassang appealed to the denizens to maintain a hygienic environment in the locality. Charity begins at home, So we all should lend our hands to IMC in making the city clean, green, and peaceful capital, added Mayor.

 Earlier,  IMC team along with MLA Longding Tanpho Wangnaw also paid floral tribute to the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Upper Nitiviar and Bank Tinali.

Meanwhile, Tapo Darba secured the first position in the marathon race in the boys’ category in marathon race followed by Pill Takar and Ponglai Ponda as second and third. whereas, Miss Sangio Yaik won first prize in the girls’ category followed by Miss Asha Taten and  Biki Yateng as second and third.

