Arunachal: Health camp organized by SEWA at Shergaon and Rupa

RUPA (WEST KAMENG )- The Three Day Mega Health Camp organized by Sherdukpen Employees Welfare Association (SEWA) in collaboration with Ramakkrishna Mission Hospital Itanagar, Heema Hospital Itanagar and TRIHMS Naharlagun at Shergaon and Rupa West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh ended today.

The Mega health camp had 11 specializations covering most of the disciplines like Cardiology, Ophthalmology, Medicine, ENT, Dental, Pediatrics, Surgery, Dermatology, Orthopedics, Genecology, Radiology and special screening of Cervical Cancer. Normal OPD services, Eye Screening, ECG, Echocardiography along with free medicines.

The health camp benefitted total of 2265 patients. In the third day Dr. Lobsang Tsetim, ophthalmologist, RK Mission Hospital conducted 39 Cataract and 3 Pterygium surgeries. Dr Ojing Komut Surgeon conducted 13 minor OTs during the Camp.

The health camp also performed 167 cancer screening of women by team led by Dr. B. Apum, Senior Microbiologist of Bakin Pertin General Hospital & Training Centre, Pasighat.

The elderly people upon whom the surgeries were conducted thanked the visiting doctors. Dr R D Megeji, President SEWA thanked the District Administration and Department of Health and Family welfare West Kameng for all the support provided by them. He also thanked the organization and individuals for the success of the Health Camp

The organization handed over the Certificate of Appreciation to 73rd Bn SSB, PHC Shergaon, CHC Rupa and Army unit 21 BIHAR stationed at West Kameng for their support for the successful Conduct of Health Camp.

Shergaon Village Council and Tukpen Village Councils thanked the SEWA team for organizing the health camp and brining health care service to door step. They hoped that SEWA would conduct such camps in future too.

Total number of 15 doctors participated in the Health Camp. The organization is trying to cater to the elderly patients from remote villages of the west Kameng.