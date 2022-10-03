ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Health camp organized by SEWA at Shergaon and Rupa

The health camp benefitted total of 2265 patients.

October 3, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Health camp organized by SEWA at Shergaon and Rupa

RUPA (WEST KAMENG )-  The Three Day Mega Health Camp organized by Sherdukpen Employees Welfare Association (SEWA) in collaboration with Ramakkrishna Mission Hospital Itanagar, Heema Hospital Itanagar and TRIHMS Naharlagun at Shergaon and Rupa West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh ended today.

The Mega health camp had 11 specializations covering most of the disciplines like Cardiology, Ophthalmology, Medicine, ENT, Dental,  Pediatrics, Surgery, Dermatology, Orthopedics, Genecology, Radiology and special screening of Cervical Cancer. Normal OPD services, Eye Screening, ECG, Echocardiography along with free medicines.

The health camp benefitted total of 2265 patients.  In the third day Dr. Lobsang Tsetim, ophthalmologist, RK Mission Hospital conducted 39 Cataract  and 3 Pterygium surgeries. Dr Ojing Komut Surgeon conducted 13 minor OTs during the Camp.

The health camp also performed 167 cancer screening of women by team led by Dr. B. Apum, Senior Microbiologist of Bakin Pertin General Hospital & Training Centre, Pasighat.

Related Articles

The elderly people upon whom the surgeries were conducted thanked the visiting doctors. Dr R D Megeji, President SEWA thanked the District Administration and Department of Health and Family welfare West Kameng for all the support provided by them. He also thanked the organization and individuals for the success of the Health Camp

The organization handed over the Certificate of Appreciation to  73rd Bn SSB, PHC Shergaon, CHC Rupa and Army unit 21 BIHAR stationed at West Kameng for their support for the successful Conduct of Health Camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shergaon Village Council and Tukpen Village Councils thanked  the SEWA team for organizing the health camp and brining health care service to door step. They hoped that SEWA would conduct such camps in future too.

Total number of 15 doctors participated in the Health Camp. The organization is trying to cater to the elderly patients from remote villages of the west Kameng.

Tags
October 3, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH DEKHO NORTHEAST VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Several Houses wash away in Cloudburst in Yangte

Arunachal: Several Houses wash away in Cloudburst in Yangte

September 29, 2022
Arunachal: Training on "Soap Making" held at OWA campus

Arunachal: Training on “Soap Making” held at OWA campus

September 29, 2022
Arunachal: AR, NGO trying to Transform Wancho Farmers in Longding

Arunachal: AR, NGO trying to Transform Wancho Farmers in Longding

September 29, 2022
Arunachal: Students sensitised on Juvenile Justice Act 2015 and POCSO Act,2012

Arunachal: Students sensitised on Juvenile Justice Act 2015 and POCSO Act,2012

September 29, 2022
Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh visits forward areas of 3 Corps in Arunachal Pradesh

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh visits forward areas of 3 Corps in Arunachal Pradesh

September 29, 2022
Arunachal: Sarkar Apke Dwar programme benefitted citizens, says CS

Arunachal: Sarkar Apke Dwar programme benefitted citizens, says CS

September 29, 2022
Arunachal: First Test Flight Lands at Ziro alg on Thursday

Arunachal: First Test Flight Lands at Ziro ALG on Thursday

September 29, 2022
WATCH VIDEO: Indian Army jawans sing 'Sandese Aate Hain' during interaction with Rajnath Singh

WATCH VIDEO: Indian Army jawans sing ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ during interaction with Rajnath Singh

September 29, 2022
Arunachal: Landslide destroy Seven houses in Taliha

Arunachal: Landslide destroy Seven houses in Taliha

September 29, 2022
Arunachal: AAPSU serves 20-day ultimatum to govt for declaring results of police recruitment exam

Arunachal: AAPSU serves 20-day ultimatum to govt for declaring results of police recruitment exam

September 28, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button