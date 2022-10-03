Arunachal: Health camp conducted at Mago village

TAWANG- A Mega health camp was conducted at Mago village under Thingbu Circle of Jang sub-division organised by District health society (NHM) Tawang in collaboration with Blazing Sword Division of Indian Army.

The medical camp was inaugurated by Pema khandu in presence of Brigadier R S Dadwal , Col .Pramod M , ADC Jang RD Thungon DMO i/c cum DRCHO Dr Rinchin Neema, EAC Thingbu Pemtan Monpa and other officers from army and civil administration of Jang sub division.

The camp benefited 248 patients with different ailments with free medicines, blood screening and Ultrasonography.

The Mega health camp was attended by specialists- like medicine,obs &gynae ,orthopaedics, ENT, paediatric, Dentist and General physician .