Itanagar: Koloriang Self Help Group distributed food items to needy people in ICR

Itanagar: The likeminded people of 21st Koloriang assembly constituency in Kurung Kumey district under the aegis of 21st Koloriang Self Help Group has extended necessary help to the native people of 21st Koloriang residing in various parts of ICR particularly the daily wage earner, unemployed youths and students who are stranded and facing food scarcity due to several month long lockdown.

KSHG Chairman Bengia Reekam informed that till now they have covered more than 400 families in Chimpu area and Itanagar on Sunday and Monday. The relief distribution will continue which shall cover the people who are residing in Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa area.

The relief distribution at Nirjuli and Naharlagun. “Around 1000 beneficiaries have been identified by the volunteers. So far we have covered Nyokum Lapang, Modijiro and Chimpu areas. He said.

Basic items like rice, dal, bathing and washing soap, cooking oil, Potato etc is being distributed,” informed Reekam.

He also thanked Sangha Tajik, Ha Tatu, Nangram Pingkap and Amit Bengia for the contribution. “Our initiative is purely non political in nature and to help poor people of five Zilla segment of 21st Koloriang assembly constituency living in ICR,” added Reekam.