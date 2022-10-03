Arunachal Pradesh Governor arrives at Shillong

SHILLONG- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) arrived at Shillong on 3rd October 2022 to take additional charge of the State of Meghalaya.

On his arrival at Air Force Landing Ground, Upper Shillong, he was received by the State Minister for Community & Rural Development of Meghalaya, Hamletson Dohling, Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, Director General of Police Dr. LR Bishnoi, IPS, Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills, Mrs Isawanda Laloo, and SP S. Nongtynger.

A guard of Honour was presented by the Meghalaya Police to the Governor of Meghalaya designate, who will be sworn-in tomorrow on 4th October 2022 at Raj Bhavan, Shillong.