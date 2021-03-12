Itanagar: TK Engineering donates 150 pairs of shoes to Itanagar Traffic Warden

ITANAGAR- The executing agency of four lane work of NH-415 in capital complex, TK Engineering today donated pairs of shoes to more than 150 Itanagar traffic warden (ITW) in a simple function held in Itanagar.

Addressing the function, Capital police chief Jimmy Chiram inform that the work of the ITW is praise worthy and they are doing their best effort in regulating the traffic in various parts of capital complex wherever they are assigned to their duty even in day or night hours. They are doing their services in rain as well as heat summer and emphasis for devotion with dedication with a renewed zeal.

SP said that everyone are equally responsible for making the capital city a beautiful place to live with peace, tranquility, communal harmony and brotherhood and urge upon all to extend helping hands and cooperation to each other for a beautiful capital city.

SP further appeal the commuters and denizens to cooperate the man and machine of TK Engineering who are carrying out the road construction in the city

Itanagar SDPO Kamdam Sikom, TK Engineering Project Manager Pranjal Hatimata among other senior officers of capital police and ITW and traffic police were present on the occasion.