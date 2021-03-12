Arunachal: 132 KV Power line from Rupai – Chapakhowa completed, to be connected Dibang next year

TEZU- To improve the reliability of power grid, a power line from Rupai in Tinsukia, Assam has completed its transmission up to Chapakhowa. Next the grid will connect Roing in Lower Dibang Valley.

“The transmission line would be the second injection point from North East Region Grid to Ranganadi Hydro Electric Project (RHEP) of Lower Subansiri district of the state. It would supply power to Upper Subansiri, West Siang, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit and Namsai districts”, says Gingko Linggi Superintendent Engineer (Power).

This second injection of power grid felt necessity due to repeated trip of 132 KV Aalo – Pasighat line during monsoon. This alternative 132 KV line from Rupai (Assam) will provide uninterrupted power supply in these districts.

In 2019 Sept, the North Eastern Regional Power Committee (NERPC) in its 20th meeting approved the 132-KV double circuit transmission line.

Dy CM Chowna Mein, who attended the meeting appealed to the NERPC and Power grid to expedite the process of early construction of the 132-KV double circuit transmission line from Roing-Chapakhowa. “Once completed, the transmission lines will improve the reliability of the grid system in the state”, he hopes.