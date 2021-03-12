Arunachal: EAC, ZPM visit Anya Colony to survey for circle headquarter

NIRJULI- The EAC Naharlagun Likha Radh along with ZPM Borum Zila Parishad Segment Tok Tama visited the Anya-Rayo colony here under Papum Pare district on Friday to survey the feasibility for establishing a circle headquarter. The duo was joined by local people leaders, former PRI leaders, GBs and Gram Panchayat leaders.

Briefing the media later, Tok Tama ZPM said demand for creations of separate circle headquarters for Nirjuli has been going since the last many years. “The Nirjuli township area is very big and it includes urban as well as rural villages. Also as per census the population is 28000.

Moreover the demand for circle headquarters is more than 10 year old,” he said. The ZPM Tama also informed that people of Rayo-Anya colony are donating 8000 Sq metre land free of cost in writing for establishment of circle headquarter. he said.

Talking to the press, EAC Naharlagun Likha Radh informed that he will prepare a report and submit it to DC for further action. “We are going to study the feasibility of the proposal put forward by local people. Government will take the final call,” he said.

” I will also hear to the public appeal and greavience and with the inspection report the greviances, appeal and demand including any documentary evidences will be submitted to Capital DC who will carry forward the proposal” EAC added.