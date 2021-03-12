Itanagar: Statue cleaning by NCC cadets in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- In commemoration of the 75th Independence day of our nation, the NCC cadets undertook a nationwide drive to clean statues of prominent personalities and spread awareness about imminent people on 12 March 2021.

1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion, NCC has undertaken the noble task of cleaning statues of national importance in the capital city of Itanagar.

The NCC cadets carried out cleaning and cleaning and maintenance of the staute of Swami Vivekananda at Ram Krishna Mission Hospital, Itanagar on Mar 12.

The authorities of Ram Krishna Mission Hospital, Itanagar appreciated the effort put in by NCC cadets towards this noble cause.