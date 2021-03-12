Arunachal: Chowna Mein advised Tai Khamti language taechers to work sincerely and dedicatedly

NAMSAI- Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday interacted and advised the newly appointed third language (Tai Khamti) teacher to work sincerely and dedicatedly.

Congratulating them, Mein said accept the responsibility and give best of your effort to preserve, promote and propagate the Tai Khamti literature, language and indigenous culture.

“You have a huge responsibility in your shoulder, strictly follow the rules and regulations of the school and impart teaching only in Tai language compulsorily to every Tai students in the school,” said Mein.

He also urged them to be torch bearer in the society and be the ambassador to bring change in the education system and help those teacher from Tai community addicted to substance use disorder to reform themselves.

He called upon all to put every effort to prevent the Tai literature and languages from becoming unknown. Literature and language is at risk of being lost when it no longer is taught to younger generations, while fluent speakers and writers of the language (usually the elderly) are no more in the society. Necessary policies need to be adopted to prevent lost of indigenous culture, language and literature, Mein added.

He said hardwork and contribution of every elders from the society and former legislators bore fruit today as the 37 candidate from the Tai Khamti society are appointed successfully as the third language teacher.

He advocated for use and acceptance of new tonal script. Old tonal Script was not commonly accepted by all in the society and after many discussions and deliberations with village elders, senior members of Tai Khamti Singpho Council and Tai Khamti Literary Committee, a consensus was made and decision taken to change the entire script was accepted, said Mein.

He appraised that State Government has dedicated 2021 as the Year of Education in Arunachal Pradesh to transform the education sector. We live in the age of science and we need to ensure that scientific innovation is fostered amongst our youth, added Mein.

MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom extended his best wishes to the newly appointed Tai Khamti language teacher for their future endeavours.

He lauded DyCM for his initiative to reform the script & literature which go down in Tai Khamti history in golden letter.

“Today is a historic day for the entire Tai community as the third language is going to be taught to Class VI, VII and VIII students and in days to come will be made compulsory in the every govt school including the private ones,” said Namchoom.

He advised them to create awareness among the Tai student on the importance to learn the Tai Khamti literature and language.

DC Namsai R.K.Sharma underscored on the importance of preservation of mother tongue and called upon the newly appointed Tai Khamti language teacher to give their best to impart quality teaching to the younger generation to make them aware of the value of preservation, promotion and propagating mother tongue and literature.

Tai Khamti Literary Board (TKLB) Chairman Venerable Vimalatissa Bhikkhu, Advisor TKLB C.I. Mannow, Tai Khamti Singpho Council President C.K Namchoom, DDSE Namsai Mrs Koing Samon Umbon and Tai Khamti Heritage & Literary Society General Secretary C.K. Mannoi also spoke on the occasion.