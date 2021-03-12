Arunachal: Governor reviews progress of Sainik School, East Siang

PASIGHAT- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) reviewed the progress of Sainik School, East Siang at its campus at Niglok, 41 km from Pasighat on 12th March 2021. The Governor, who has been closely monitoring the development of the School since its inception, assessed the infrastructural and other physical advancement of the School along with members of Local Board of Administration (LBA) committee. He also reviewed the preparations for the coming academic session, including the financial allocations, student teacher ratio and other requirements of the School and Teaching Staff.

The Governor strongly advocated that the Cadets of the School must be provided with the best education and opportunities for sports, games and extra curriculum activities. He urged upon all stakeholders to put in sincere and concerted effort for the success of the School and the Cadets.

The Governor expressed his deep concern regarding the lodging and boarding provisions for the cadets, when next academic session commences. He stressed that the Education Department and construction agency must work on war footing to meet the dateline, while suggesting that multipronged work must be attempted.

The Governor suggested that the LBA Committee must actively carry out its responsibility for the betterment of the institution, while State Government should ensure timely and early availability of funds for the infrastructural development of the School. He also called for regular on-the-spot visit by LBA committee members and the District Administration for first hand information of the progress of infrastructural work at the site.

The Governor said that the cadets of the day are the potential future members of the Indian Armed Forces. By providing a strong foundation for them, we are building a strong line of defence for the Nation, he emphatically said.

General Officer Commanding, 56 Infantry Division, Likabali, Major General Rajiv Ghai, SM, Commissioner Education Ms Niharika , Deputy Commissioner, East Siang District, Dr. Kinny Singh, Special Secretary, Elementary Education, Mrs. Soumay Saurabh, Principal, Sainik School, East Siang, Lt. Col. Rajesh Singh, Deputy Director School Education, East Siang District, Jongge Yirang, Chief Engineer PWD Central Zone (B), Er. Markar Bam and Parent Representative, Assistant Professor RGU, Shri Marpe Sora were present in the meeting.

Later, the Governor interacted with the teaching staffs and exhorted them to do the best in maintaining the high standard of the Sainik Schools in term of its teaching and learning activities, discipline, and physical fitness. He exhorted them to take pride in being associated with the Sainik School.