Arunachal: Governor participates in Dandi March memorial event

NIGLOK (East Siang )- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) participated in Dandi March memorial event at Niglok, East Siang District on 12th March 2021 to commemorate 75 years of Independence celebration, as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’, the 75 week long programme led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which will culminate on Independence Day 2022. Accompanied by public leaders including local MLA Ninong Ering, government officials, youths, students and people from all walks of life, the Governor led the March, with the backdrop of the historical significance of the struggle for India’s freedom.

The Governor, who is the member of the National Committee for ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations, exhorted the people to celebrate the 75 weeks programme of the Mahotsav with befitting grandeur and enthusiasm.

Reiterating the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governor said that this celebration stands on five essential conceptual pillars. These are Freedom Struggle, Ideas at 75, Achievements at 75, Actions at 75 and Resolve at 75. For us the Arunachalis, these pillars are the ideas and feelings of our 13,83,727 men, women and youths as part and parcel of 130 crore Indians, he said.

Recalling freedom fighter Matmur Jamoh, a son of Arunachali soil, who refused to bow down to the Britishers and breathed his last in Andaman’s Cellular Jail where he was lodged after killing a British officer, the Governor said that we the Arunachalis had substantially contributed in India’s freedom struggle. He emphasized on recalling the sacrifices of every Arunachali to the freedom fighter to the knowledge of the present generation.

The Governor said that there are people who for generations have been performing great work for the sake of the Nation, now it is time to recognise their contribution, thinking and ideas for giving fillip to the nationalistic efforts.