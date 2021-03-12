‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrated all over Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- As a part of a year-long celebration of the 75th year of Indian Independence ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ the department of information and public relations, the government of Arunachal Pradesh held a photo exhibition of great freedom fighters in collaboration with Regional Outreach Bureau, ministry of I&B on 12th march 2021 at DK Convention Centre, Itanagar. The exhibition focused mainly on Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Vallabhbhai Patel, Sarojini Naidu, etc. A good number of people turned up at the exhibition to see the photos of the great Indian freedom fighters. The department is carrying out various programs to mark the 75th years of Independence. Chief Guest Anirudh S. Singh (Secretary, tax & excise) has congratulated the IPR department for successfully organizing the exhibition and further hailed the department for encouraging and influencing the youth.

Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav to commemorate the celebration of 75 years of Independence Day with 75 events, the District Administration Itanagar Capital Region conducted a painting competition on the theme Pictorial Scene of Dandhi March today in all the Government Secondary and Government Higher Secondary Schools of Itanagar Capital Region.

Nabam Shelly, BEO informed that approximately 700 students participated in the event.

Along with the painting competition, a symposium on India’s Freedom struggle amongst the students of Higher Secondary and an essay competition on the same theme was also conducted for students of Secondary level.

The Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom has lauded the students for their performance and hoped that competition on such themes would help students realise the supreme sacrifice made by freedom fighters for our

independence.

RGU Conduted Webinar on 75 Years of India’s Independence – Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav As part of the country’s 75 years of Independence – “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono hills, Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh join hands with the country in celebrating this auspicious occasion. The Govt. of India, New Delhi through its Ministry of Education, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and UGC, New Delhi, has decided to launch 75 weeks long programme which started on March 12, 2021, the very same date on which in 1930 Gandhiji; the father of the nation had launch the ‘Dandi March’ at Champaran, Bihar.

Dera Natung Government Collage Along with other parts of county a Freedom March ( rally) was organized by Education department and state NSS cell on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ from Dera Natung Government Collage to Akhasdeep Market , Itanagar on Friday morning.

The march was participated around 300 National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from all the states of North Eastern India, by wearing their respective traditional attire, with slogan Bharat Mata ki Jai, Bande Mataram, etc. The NSS volunteers from NE state were in Itanagar for their one week NE NSS fest.

Aalo- DA Conducts 5.2 km “March For Freedom and Unity.”

As a part of series of programmes worked out by the govt, themed “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav” in the run up to celebration of 75th Year of India’s Independence, a 5.2 km “March for Freedom and Unity” was flagged off amid fanfare by West Siang Deputy Commissioner Shri Moki Loyi at Gumin Kiin today. The Head of offices, public and students turned for the run that started from Gumin Kiin to Kabu and back to Gumin Kiin. The March was by led by IPR Vehicle mounted with PA system, playing patriotic songs all over the way.

Addressing the gathering, the DC said that the programme conceived by the govt of India is a long drawn one, themed “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav” that will go on till attainment of 75th Year of India’s Independence. Appreciating the turn up shown by the by the young generation, Shri Loyi exhorted them to take part in series of other activities. The Essay writing competition conducted in all colleges and schools of the district.

TAWANG- Celebrates AZADI KA AMRUT MAHOTSAVA”

Along with rest of the nation Tawang District Administration organized a colorful cultural programme with distribution of prizes to the winners of Essay writing competition to mark the launching of “AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAVA” in Tawang District. Earlier Essay competitions were conducted at Government Higher Secondary School Tawang for Senior Category and Town Secondary School Tawang for junior category.

All the Head of the Department along with their employees, Teachers from different Government Schools, and Dorjee khandu Government college Tawang participated in the launching programme. The celebration will continue till 75th Independence day of India, and events as per government instructions will be notified to all, informed DIPRO Tawang to the gathering.

DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok, distributed the prizes to the students and congratulated them.

TEZU- Bicycle rally at Jublee ground Tezu

The District Administration Lohit, celebrated the 75 years of India’s independence-“Azadi ka amrut mahotsav” with the rest of the nation. The Deputy commissioner Lohit, Marge Sora flagged off a bicycle rally at Jublee ground Tezu. Nakolum Tamblung,Amonso Chaitom, Atinjoy Choudhary were declared the winner in the Men’s category while, Punam Kumari, Gunailu Tawsik, Nasylu Manyu in the Women’s category.

Painting competition on the theme AZADI KA AMRUT MAHOTSAV was also organised throughout the district for the Secondary and Higher secondary school students.

Martyrs of 1911 Anglo Abor war remembered on 75th years of independence

SIANG-(Rottung) Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsa held at historical place Kekar Monyin

“Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav” kick started at the very historical place Kekar Monyin under Siang District in the commemoration of the 1911 Anglo Abor war.

Minister for Health & Family Welfare Alo Libang and Hon’ble MLA 35thPangin assembly constituency Ojing Tasing graced the occasion as the Chief guest and the guest of honor.

Many speakers spoke on the occasion about the freedom fight against the British. And demand was made for the recognition of the martyrdom of Adis and that a war memorial be constructed at the site in Kekar Monying.

The event saw the dignitaries, officers and everyone present marching through the British trail carrying national flag and calling the slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’, ‘Jai Hind’, etc.

Also arrow and Air rifle shooting near the remnants of the black rock citadel was carried out.

The Secretary Art & Culture Shri Remo Kamki, DC Siang Rajiv Takuk, BJP State General Secretary Nalong Mize were present among others in the event.

PALIN- Drawing Competition

As a run up to the 75th Year of India’s Independence ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebration a Drawing and Essay Competition was organised here. The programme was also witnessed by Deputy Commissioner Higio Tala and Deputy Director of School Education Hibu Tama amongst others. The DC appreciated the efforts of the school management in conducting the competition within a short span of time.