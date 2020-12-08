Itanagar: Govt quarter, OBT Kitchen gutted in fire at H sector

ITANAGAR: One govt quarter with an OBT kitchen attached has been gutted in a fire mishap today morning. Informed an official.

Itanagar Fire station officer Incharge Koj Taro informed that as per information received to the fire station here at around 4.23 AM this morning that a fire accident has taken place at H Sector of city. two fire tenders were pressed into services to dause the fire.

Cause of fire is understood to be electric short circuit.one govt quarter with OBT kitchen gutted by fire mishap. Taro said.

The house owner name has been identified as Risso chatum. No injury and life lost are reported. However all the property and household items has turned into ash. Loss of property is yet to ascertained as further investigation is on. OC Taro further said.