Arunachal: Governor Joins Special Film Screening with Children from Oju Mission

ITANAGAR- In a heartwarming gesture aimed at fostering inclusivity and joy, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), joined over a hundred children from the Oju Welfare Association Mission and Raj Bhavan families for a special screening of the film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ at Itanagar today.

Organized by Raj Bhavan, this initiative marked a first-of-its-kind cultural outreach designed to bring together children from varied and often challenging life circumstances, including orphans and vulnerable children, in a shared experience of warmth, entertainment, and emotional connection.

Prior to the screening, the Governor personally interacted with the children, exchanging smiles and kind words. His presence brought immense joy to the young participants, many of whom expressed heartfelt gratitude.

“Every child deserves happiness, encouragement, and a sense of belonging,” said the Governor.

“Today’s event is not just about watching a film; it is a reminder to each child that they are seen, supported, and deeply valued.”

The selected film, Sitaare Zameen Par, known for its emotional depth and inspiring message, was especially impactful. The auditorium echoed with laughter, applause, and moments of silent reflection, as the children were visibly moved by the story.

This thoughtful initiative underscores Raj Bhavan’s ongoing commitment to supporting children’s welfare and ensuring that no child feels left behind, regardless of their background.

The event concluded with refreshments, cheerful conversations, and photographs with the Hon’ble Governor — creating lasting memories and reaffirming the spirit of compassionate leadership and inclusive outreach.