﻿Arunachal: YMCR Interns Launch Door-to-Door IEC Campaign on Waste Segregation in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- Interns from the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) conducted an impactful door-to-door Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaign across key areas of the capital complex, promoting responsible waste management and source segregation. The initiative reached over 150 residents in neighborhoods including Chandranagar, Abo Tani Colony, F and G Sectors, Niti Vihar, Kime Pakka Colony, and IG Park backside.

Supervised by YMCR Vice Chairman Keyom Doni, the campaign was carried out in collaboration with the Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society and supported by the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ISCDCL).

Participants included seven interns—five fourth-semester Political Science students from Binni Yanga Government Women’s College, Lekhi (Dari Yaniam, Tadar Anjila, Tadar Omo, Tadar Nini, Engam Riram) and two fourth-semester Education students from Government College, Doimukh (Kabak Tayye and Kabak Tach).

As part of the campaign, the interns visited both residential homes and commercial establishments, distributing educational pamphlets on waste segregation practices, including the classification of dry, wet, and domestic hazardous waste. Residents were educated on:

Proper disposal of dry waste through IMC garbage trucks

Home composting of wet waste like food scraps

Recycling of paper, plastic, and metals through local scrap dealers

The team also raised awareness on the environmental hazards of dumping waste into nearby rivers, emphasizing the urgent need for community-led action to curb pollution and preserve water bodies.

The campaign is part of YMCR’s ongoing mission to instill eco-conscious habits among citizens and promote sustainable urban living in the capital region.