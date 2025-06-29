Arunachal: Doimukh Police Recover Stolen Property Worth Rs 2.57 Crore in Major Tigdo Burglary Case Breakthrough

DOIMUKH– In a significant breakthrough, the Doimukh police have recovered stolen property valued at approximately ₹2.57 crore, solving a high-profile burglary case in Tigdo village. The theft, which took place between June 17 and June 25, 2025, targeted the residence of Techi Tania, a local resident, while the occupants were away. The recovered items include a substantial collection of gold ornaments, traditional jewelry, and cash, marking this as one of the most substantial recoveries in the region’s recent history.

The case came to light after Techi Tania filed a written complaint with the Doimukh Police Station, prompting swift action. A case was registered under sections 331(1) and 305(a) of the Indian Judicial Code (Doimukh PS Case No. 82/25).

The police launched a meticulous week-long investigation, employing a combination of intelligence gathering, forensic analysis, and local cooperation to track down the culprits and recover the stolen goods.

According to Papum Pare Superintendent of Police Taru Gusar the investigation led to the apprehension of two suspects believed to be directly involved in the burglary.

The accused, identified as Nabam Ako (22), son of Nabam Bapu, and Teri Apang (19), son of Teri Loma—both residents of Tigdo—confessed to the crime.

“The recovery of property worth ₹2.57 crore is a testament to the dedication and efficiency of our team,” the official stated. “We are committed to ensuring justice and maintaining the safety of our community.”

The stolen items, which included intricate traditional jewelry of cultural significance, were returned to the complainant following legal procedures. The police have not disclosed the identities of the arrested individuals, citing ongoing investigations, but sources indicate that further interrogations may lead to additional recoveries or arrests.

This successful operation has been lauded by the local community, with residents expressing relief and appreciation for the police’s prompt response. The case underscores the importance of community vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement in tackling crime in the region. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and report any suspicious activities to prevent similar incidents.

The Doimukh police continue to investigate potential links to other burglary cases in the area, with efforts underway to strengthen security measures and prevent future thefts. This recovery not only delivers justice to the affected family but also reinforces public trust in the Arunachal Pradesh police force.