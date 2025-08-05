Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University Submits Landmark Study on Women-Specific Climate Impacts to WCD Department

ITANAGAR – In a significant step toward gender-sensitive climate policy, the Department of Geography at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Rono Hills, submitted its final research report titled “Identification of Women-Specific Impacts Due to Climate Change” to the Department of Women & Child Development (WCD), Arunachal Pradesh.

The study, submitted on the second anniversary of the MoU signed on August 4, 2023, is part of a broader collaboration under the Pakke Tiger Reserve 2047 Declaration – a visionary roadmap for a climate-resilient Arunachal Pradesh. The research was led by Professor Tage Rupa Sora and aligns with key gender strategies from the state’s “Panch Dhara” framework, namely:

Also Read- Protests Erupt in Harmoti After Woman Killed by Speeding Truck; Road Blockade Halts Traffic

Strategy V 73: Promoting equitable gender roles in climate-resilient, sustainable resource management.

Strategy V 74: Protecting the most vulnerable—especially women and children—from climate-related adversities.

The report was formally handed over to Mrs Mimum Tayeng, Commissioner of WCD, in the presence of Director Mrs T.W Thongon, Deputy Director Mrs Chadan Tangjang, D.K Thungon, Gyati Loder (CDPO), Mrs Yakang Nani (SHEW), and Miss Tadu Sampi (Research Fellow).

Also Read- Rare Leopard Cat Cub Spotted Near Jang: A Boost to Wildlife Conservation in Tawang

Commending the RGU team, Commissioner Tayeng remarked, “This study offers a critical roadmap for inclusive and sustainable policy. It reflects our commitment not only to highlight women’s vulnerabilities but also to empower them as proactive agents of climate resilience.”

She further stressed the need for inter-sectoral collaboration—particularly with the Health and Agriculture departments—to mainstream gender perspectives into climate adaptation strategies.

Also Read- IMC & ASEZ Join Hands to Empower Youth for a Greener Itanagar

This initiative reinforces Arunachal Pradesh’s growing leadership in climate-responsive governance and demonstrates the value of academic partnerships in crafting future-ready, inclusive policies that leave no one behind.