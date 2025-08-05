ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Protests Erupt in Harmoti After Woman Killed by Speeding Truck; Road Blockade Halts Traffic

The fatal incident sparked immediate outrage, with local residents staging a protest and enforcing a road blockade in demand of swift justice.

Last Updated: 05/08/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Protests Erupt in Harmoti After Woman Killed by Speeding Truck; Road Blockade Halts Traffic

HARMOTI– A tragic road accident shook Harmoti today when a woman was reportedly run over by a speeding truck near the junction connecting Harmoti to Arunachal Pradesh. The fatal incident sparked immediate outrage, with local residents staging a protest and enforcing a road blockade in demand of swift justice.

Eyewitnesses say the truck was moving at high speed when it struck the victim. Within minutes, agitated locals gathered at the scene, blocking the road and raising slogans against reckless driving and inadequate traffic enforcement in the area.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- IMC & ASEZ Join Hands to Empower Youth for a Greener Itanagar

The protest has caused significant traffic disruption on the crucial route linking Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Long queues of vehicles were seen stranded on both sides, with commuters advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Local authorities and law enforcement personnel quickly reached the scene and are currently negotiating with the protesters. “We are trying to pacify the crowd and restore calm. An investigation into the accident is already underway,” a police official told reporters.

Also Read- Rare Leopard Cat Cub Spotted Near Jang: A Boost to Wildlife Conservation in Tawang

Meanwhile, local residents have called for the immediate arrest of the driver, installation of speed control measures, and increased patrolling in the area.

As of now, the situation remains tense, and further updates are expected as talks continue between the administration and the protesters.

Tags
Last Updated: 05/08/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Changlang Conducts 6-Day Training to Boost English & Numeracy in Primary Schools

Arunachal: Changlang Conducts 6-Day Training to Boost English & Numeracy in Primary Schools

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Hails DUDA Roing's Innovative Use of Idu Mishmi Language in Waste Collection Drive

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Hails DUDA Roing’s Innovative Use of Idu Mishmi Language in Waste Collection Drive

Arunachal: Papum Pare DC Reviews Progress of Govt Engineering College at Toru

Arunachal: Papum Pare DC Reviews Progress of Govt Engineering College at Toru

Arunachal: RCML-RIWATCH Completes Field Study to Document Oral Traditions of Aka, Sherdukpen, Sajolang Communities

Arunachal: RCML-RIWATCH Completes Field Study to Document Oral Traditions of Aka, Sherdukpen, Sajolang Communities

Arunachal: Horticulture Dept. Distributes Inputs to Promote Organic Farming in Border Villages Under Vibrant Village Programme in Tawang

Arunachal: Horticulture Dept. Distributes Inputs to Promote Organic Farming in Border Villages Under Vibrant Village Programme in Tawang

Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Conducts Field Demonstration on Arka Citrus Special to Combat Citrus Decline in Mandarin Orchards

Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Conducts Field Demonstration on Arka Citrus Special to Combat Citrus Decline in Mandarin Orchards

Arunachal- Rare Leopard Cat Cub Spotted Near Jang: A Boost to Wildlife Conservation in Tawang

Arunachal- Rare Leopard Cat Cub Spotted Near Jang: A Boost to Wildlife Conservation in Tawang

Arunachal: East Siang Mentor Secretary Yashpal Garg Reviews Key Projects, Promises Push for Faster Development

Arunachal: East Siang Mentor Secretary Yashpal Garg Reviews Key Projects, Promises Push for Faster Development

Arunachal: Papum Pare DC Inspects Sagalee Health Facilities, Flags Urgent Need for Infrastructure and Staff Reinforcement

Arunachal: Papum Pare DC Inspects Sagalee Health Facilities, Flags Urgent Need for Infrastructure and Staff Reinforcement

Arunachal: Namsai Shines in Sampoornata Abhiyan: Frontline Warriors Felicitated for Outstanding Performance

Arunachal: Namsai Shines in Sampoornata Abhiyan: Frontline Warriors Felicitated for Outstanding Performance

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button