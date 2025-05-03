Arunachal: RGU EVS Students Remove Over 17 Tons of Waste from Yagamso River in Major Cleanup Drive

ITANAGAR- In an inspiring display of environmental responsibility, over 161 students from Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) participated in a large-scale river cleanup drive today, successfully removing 17,280 kilograms of waste from a 1.5-kilometer stretch of the Yagamso River near Chandranagar, Itanagar.

The initiative was organized as part of the Environmental Science Module-3 syllabus for students of Integrated Undergraduate Graduate Studies (IUGS) programs such as BA, BSc, CSE, and BBM.

The event aimed to not only reduce riverine pollution but also raise public awareness on waste segregation and responsible waste management.

The cleanup was spearheaded by the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) in collaboration with RGU’s Environmental Science Department and supported by the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited.

Students engaged in waste segregation, composting biodegradable materials on-site and sorting recyclables like PET bottles and dry waste for further processing. Residual multi-layered plastics and non-recyclables were transported to the Chimpu dumping ground for proper disposal.

In a parallel effort, the students also conducted a door-to-door Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaign in nearby neighborhoods. Guided by YMCR convenor Kanku Kabak, they educated residents about the importance of waste segregation at the source and distributed awareness materials to promote long-term community involvement in keeping the Yagamso clean.

Teaching assistants from RGU’s Zoology Department, including Dr. Jacob Ngukir, Dr. Hage Asung, and Dr. Krishnakhsi Misra, supervised the fieldwork and mentored the students. Dr. Ngukir thanked Dr. N.T. Rikam, Registrar of RGU, for logistical support and Prof. Santanu K. Patnaik, Director of IUGS, for consistent technical guidance and motivation.

YMCR General Secretary Dr. Prem T. Loda, while addressing the students, elaborated on types of waste and effective methods of waste management. He praised the Environmental Science Department for its collaboration and described the initiative as a valuable hands-on learning experience, linking academic theory with real-world environmental action.

The cleanup drive stands as a testament to the power of youth engagement in environmental sustainability and has set an example for other educational institutions and communities across Arunachal Pradesh.