Arunachal: Retired Officer Leads Wildlife Conservation Drive in Wasathong Village

WASATHONG ( Tirap )- In a heartening example of community leadership and environmental consciousness, Denhang Bosai, a retired government officer, has taken up the cause of wildlife and ecological preservation in his native village, Wasathong, in Tirap district, Arunachal Pradesh.

After dedicating over 34 years to public service, Bosai returned to his roots in 2022 and has since been actively engaged in spreading awareness about sustainable living and the urgent need to protect the region’s fast-disappearing wildlife.

His efforts include discouraging harmful practices such as bird hunting, deforestation, and the use of electric batteries for fishing—methods that have severely impacted local biodiversity.

“Giving back doesn’t always mean money or materials,” Bosai shared. “Educating people about conservation and responsible living can make a huge difference.”

Among his notable contributions is the installation of wildlife conservation signboards on roads connecting Wasathong with Longkhong and Natun Kheti, urging villagers and outsiders alike to refrain from hunting birds. He envisions Wasathong transforming into a birdwatching hotspot, capitalizing on its relatively rich biodiversity.

Bosai has also called on neighboring villages—Lamlo, Natun Kheti, Subang, Makkat, Longkhong, and Namsang—to join hands in protecting the forests and curbing hunting by outsiders.

A rare and critically endangered family of Hoolock Gibbons, sighted between Subang and Makkat, has become a symbol of hope for wildlife enthusiasts.

“Our region may not have snow peaks or large rivers, but we have lush forests and rare species. That itself is a powerful attraction for eco-tourism,” Bosai said, encouraging locals to take inspiration from the Bugun community of West Kameng, known for turning from hunters to celebrated conservationists.

As villagers slowly embrace the vision, Bosai’s mission serves as a powerful reminder that one individual can inspire meaningful change—especially when driven by a deep sense of belonging and responsibility.