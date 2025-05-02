ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: “I Love Yupia” Installation Unveiled to Boost Civic Pride and Beautify Town

The project is a part of the larger transformation under the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2024,..........

Last Updated: 02/05/2025
YUPIA– Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jiken Bomjen inaugurated the “I Love Yupia” town beautification project, a landmark initiative aimed at enhancing the town’s aesthetic appeal and promoting community participation in maintaining public spaces.

The project is a part of the larger transformation under the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2024, which recognized the Innovation Lab Project pioneered during the tenure of former DC Sachin Rana.

The “I Love Yupia” installation, strategically placed near the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium, is expected to become a major attraction, especially with the upcoming South Asian Football tournaments scheduled in the region.

During his address, DC Bomjen thanked his predecessors for their visionary leadership and encouraged residents to embrace the installation as a symbol of civic pride. He emphasized the importance of community ownership in keeping Yupia clean and welcoming.

“This is more than just a selfie point—it’s a representation of our love for the town and our commitment to preserving its charm,” he said.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Heads of Departments (HoDs) and local residents, who praised the initiative for bringing color, vibrancy, and identity to the township.

The event concluded with a renewed call for collective responsibility in urban upkeep, setting a hopeful tone for further grassroots-driven development in Yupia.

