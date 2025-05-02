ADVERTISMENT
North East

Meghalaya: PSC Assures Support to APTOA’s Tourism Boost Proposal

SHILLONG-  The Parliamentary Standing Committee (PSC) on Transport, Tourism & Culture, Government of India, has assured a positive response to the eight-point memorandum submitted by the Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operators Association (APTOA) during a high-level meeting held at Hotel Marriott, Shillong.

Chief Adviser Tsering Wange, representing APTOA, proposed the levy of a Sustainable Development Fee for both foreign and domestic tourists, inspired by Bhutan’s tourism model. He emphasized the need for “class tourism” over “mass tourism,” pointing out its environmental, cultural, and economic benefits.

He also urged the government to open trekking and mountain expedition routes in the Arunachal Himalayas on the lines of the Nepal model to promote adventure tourism and strengthen border security.

PSC Chairman Sanjay Kumar Jha welcomed the suggestions and assured that the Committee would take up the points favorably.

Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao highlighted the lack of international financial assistance and called for a dedicated infrastructure development fund for tourism in the state. He also stressed the need for effective digital marketing to attract tourists from major source markets.

Prominent member and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. (Mrs.) Sudha Murthy, emphasized the urgency of installing clean toilets and improving wayside amenities across tourist circuits. She was praised for her ongoing philanthropic support to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Tourism Director Manjunath R delivered a well-received presentation showcasing the state’s natural appeal and development needs.

The meeting witnessed participation from senior officials of the Ministry of Tourism & Culture, Meghalaya Tourism, North East India Tourism Confederation, Adventure Tour Operators Association, and other key stakeholders.

The Arunachal Government delegation was led by Tourism Secretary Ranphoa Ngowa, while Topan Gab, President of APTOA, led the tour operators’ team.

