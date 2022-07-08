Arunachal: Preservation of indigenous folk music is a boon for the state tourism

ITANAGAR- The preservation of indigenous folk music and culture is a boon for the state in the line of tourism also, said Itanagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Tame Phassang. He was addressing a valedictory function of a cultural programme.

Phassang has assured to extend all possible support for the preservation and endorsement of indigenous folk music as well as the culture of Arunachal Pradesh.

Attending the valedictory programme of five days workshop on Hindustani Classical Vocal organized by the Department of Art & Culture as Chief Guest, Phassang stated, Corporation has a separate branch in the name of Social Justice, so to encourage youths in such art & culture activities IMC will always stand to support the department, even I am ready to support them in my own capacity, asserted Mayor.

While appreciating the department for organizing such events, Mayor added that such programme should be organized on a large scale so that our youths who are diverted to anti-social activities or drug abuse can avail such opportunities and concentrate on fruitful activities and make their career. As, we all know that from sports to culture our youths are no less than any other state, only thing is they need a platform, said Phassang

Arunachal has rich culture and tradition, tourist from different areas will not come to see the Buildings or other infrastructure but to study or see its rich culture and tradition’ stated Mayor.

Among others, Secretary-Cultural Affairs, Tai Kaye, Director -Civil Aviation Tamuna Messar, Director- Art & Culture Somcha Lowang and other dignitaries also attended the event.