Arunachal: Raj Bhavan Hosts Special Cultural Presentation Showcasing Arunachal’s Youth on PM Modi’s Birthday

ITANAGAR- Carrying forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, hosted a vibrant Indian classical and regional cultural presentation on the Prime Minister’s birthday. The event brought together tribal children and youth of Arunachal Pradesh, who showcased their exceptional talent in both regional and pan-Indian performing arts.

The programme was initiated by the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), reflecting his commitment to nurturing and promoting Indian music and performing arts in the state.

Also Read- Headmistress & Warden of KGBV Pakke Kessang Suspended After 90 Students Protest

From the grace of Kathak (Uttar Pradesh) to the energy of Garba (Gujarat), the elegance of Bharatnatyam (Tamil Nadu), and the rhythm of Lavani (Maharashtra), the cultural mosaic came alive on stage. Notable highlights included a soulful Carnatic recital by the Wakro Sisters—Ashapmai Dellang and Behelti Ama—and a Hindustani classical performance by Jikeshen Pul, proving that Arunachal Pradesh is home to rich artistic talent.

Students from CK Bliss Institute performed Garba, Bharatnatyam, and Lavani, while Miss Manami Moyir Gamlin of VKV Nirjuli showcased Kathak. The Divas Dance Group, champions of Arunachal Super Dancer Season 5, along with the Puroik Dance Troupe, enthralled the audience with traditional Arunachali dances, celebrating the state’s cultural heritage.

Appreciating the youth, the Governor praised them as torchbearers of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, and felicitated outstanding performers. Jikeshen Pul, the Wakro Sisters, and cultural troupes received the Governor’s Medallion and the prestigious Governor’s Rising Sun Plaque for their contribution to cultural preservation.

Also Read- New Orchid Species Hemipilia basifoliata Discovered in Dibang Valley

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who graced the occasion, lauded the young talents for their creativity and artistry. He noted that such vibrant displays of culture reflect not only the rich traditions of Arunachal Pradesh but also the state’s promising future.

State Home Minister Mama Natung and Art & Culture Minister Dasanglu Pul also attended the function.

The cultural presentation stood as a powerful symbol of unity, tradition, and the bright potential of Arunachal’s youth in carrying forward the nation’s cultural legacy.