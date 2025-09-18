Arunachal

Arunachal: Headmistress & Warden of KGBV Pakke Kessang Suspended After 90 Students Protest

The suspension was announced by State Project Director (Samagra Shiksha) Amjad Tak after a dramatic midnight protest march by nearly 90 girl students from the school.

Last Updated: 18/09/2025
1 minute read
PAKKE KESSANG- The headmistress Nyayir Riba and warden Tummi Chisi of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Nangnyo, were suspended with immediate effect on September 17, 2025, following allegations of mismanagement and indiscipline. The suspension was announced by State Project Director (Samagra Shiksha) Amjad Tak after a dramatic midnight protest march by nearly 90 girl students from the school.

The protest, which took place on the night of September 14–15, 2025, saw students walk 65 kilometers from Nangnyo village to the district headquarters in Lemmi. The march was triggered by the longstanding absence of Geography and Political Science teachers, despite repeated appeals to school authorities.

Videos of the protest quickly went viral on social media, drawing attention to the plight of the girls—many from disadvantaged and remote tribal communities—and raising concerns about their safety during the unsupervised march.

The KGBV, established in 2011–12 and managed by the Sei Donyi Charitable Trust, caters to over 90 female students with a staff of 13 teachers, besides the headmistress and warden. However, persistent staff shortages led to the student unrest.

Also Read- Teacher Shortage Sparks Student Protest at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Pakke Kessang

In response, the education department approved the recruitment of two contractual teachers for the vacant posts, with three additional appointments to be made through walk-in interviews. Authorities noted that students had not informed them prior to the march, which delayed immediate intervention.

The suspension highlights the challenges of staffing and managing remote KGBVs in Arunachal Pradesh and has sparked debate about improving oversight, accountability, and resources for schools serving marginalized communities.

Further developments are awaited as the education department works to ensure student safety, welfare, and quality education in the region.

