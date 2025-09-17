Arunachal

Arunachal: MLA Tapi Darang & DC Sonalika Jiwani Launch ‘Denam A:nam Pasighat Abhiyan’ for a Zero-Waste City

The ‘Denam A:nam Pasighat Abhiyan’ aims to make Pasighat a model zero-waste city, inspiring collective community-driven action for environmental sustainability.

PASIGHAT-  On the occasion of Swachhata Hi Seva Diwas, MLA Tapi Darang, along with Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani and Chief Councillor, PMC Okiam Moyong Borang, officially launched the ‘Denam A:nam Pasighat Abhiyan’ (Swachh Pasighat Abhiyan) at Gandhi Chowk, Pasighat Main Market.

The initiative, organized under the Swachh Utsav celebrations, seeks to transform Pasighat Municipal City into a Zero-Waste, Green, and Clean city across its 8 municipal wards.

The campaign also saw the participation of YouTuber, actor, and influencer James Libang, who was introduced as the Denam A:nam Pasighat Swachhta Ambassador for East Siang.

The Denam A:nam Pasighat Abhiyan, spearheaded by the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) in collaboration with the East Siang District Administration, forms part of the Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban (SBM-U). The campaign emphasizes Jan Bhagidari (citizen participation), sustained awareness drives, and shared responsibility in achieving zero-waste goals.

MEO, PMC Jayanti Pertin outlined the campaign’s core strategies, while the event also featured the flagging off of the Swachhata Vahan, the Smart Waste Challenge by NGO Green Squad, and the administration of the Swachhta Pledge.

With participation from NGOs, SHGs, HoDs, and the market community, the event highlighted a holistic waste management approach. The mission focuses on:

  • Door-to-door garbage collection
  • Source segregation of wet & dry waste
  • Regular street cleaning & prevention of littering
  • Transformation of targeted areas into green-clean spaces
  • Awareness against single-use plastics

