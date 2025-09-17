Arunachal

Arunachal: AP QueerStation and RGU Host LGBTQIA+ Sensitization Program on Identity, Mental Health & Social Acceptance

The sensitization program was supported by the Mariwala Health Initiative.

Last Updated: 17/09/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: AP QueerStation and RGU Host LGBTQIA+ Sensitization Program on Identity, Mental Health & Social Acceptance

DOIMUKH- AP QueerStation, in collaboration with the Department of Social Work, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Doimukh, organized a sensitization program on the LGBTQIA+ community, highlighting their lived experiences and addressing key challenges including livelihood, mental health, and social acceptance.

The program began with a welcome address by Asst. Professor Chaphiak Lowang, who introduced the facilitators and gave an overview of gender and sexual minority identities.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Sawang Wangchha, Queer-Trans Activist, spoke about the meaning of LGBTQIA+ and referenced local terms such as Mumbal, used in Arunachal Pradesh. Sharing his personal journey as a gay man navigating societal stigma, he recounted struggles of confusion, mockery, loneliness, and depression—challenges faced by many queer individuals.

Also Read- New Orchid Species Hemipilia basifoliata Discovered in Dibang Valley

He also shed light on the specific struggles of tribal queer-trans communities and broader global issues such as the denial of marriage and adoption rights, criminalization of homosexuality in over 60 countries, and restrictions like the prohibition on blood donation by homosexuals in India.

The second session was led by Dr. Yuma Narah, Asst. Professor of Psychology, Dept. of Humanities and Social Sciences, NERIST. She addressed mental health challenges faced by marginalized communities, explaining how systemic discrimination increases risks for queer-trans individuals compared to their cisgender-heterosexual counterparts.

Also Read- DC Oli Perme Flags Off ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025’ Campaign at Ziro

Through interactive games and activities, Dr. Narah demonstrated how social hierarchies and privilege affect gender and sexual identities, often reinforcing everyday discrimination.

The program concluded with Asst. Professor Lowang encouraging students to anticipate more such sessions in the future, covering topics beyond the academic syllabus for holistic awareness.

The sensitization program was supported by the Mariwala Health Initiative.

Tags
Last Updated: 17/09/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: APCC President Bosiram Siram Launches ‘Vote Chori’ Signature Campaign in Pasighat

Arunachal: APCC President Bosiram Siram Launches ‘Vote Chori’ Signature Campaign in Pasighat

India Accelerates Dibang Dam Construction in Arunachal Pradesh Amid Rising Water Tensions with China

India Accelerates Dibang Dam Construction in Arunachal Pradesh Amid Rising Water Tensions with China

Arunachal: IGTAMSU Hosts Inspire 2025 Youth Talk in Ziro

Arunachal: IGTAMSU Hosts Inspire 2025 Youth Talk in Ziro

Arunachal: Teacher Shortage Sparks Student Protest at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Pakke Kessang

Arunachal: Teacher Shortage Sparks Student Protest at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Pakke Kessang

Arunachal: Himalayan University Celebrates Academic Orientation cum Engineers’ Day

Arunachal: Himalayan University Celebrates Academic Orientation cum Engineers’ Day

Arunachal: Class 7 Student Found Dead in School Hostel in Papum Pare

Arunachal: Class 7 Student Found Dead in School Hostel in Papum Pare

Arunachal’s Manisha Halai Wins Prestigious Australian Docu-Film Awards at Bali

Arunachal’s Manisha Halai Wins Prestigious Australian Docu-Film Awards at Bali

IMD Issues Alerts as Heavy Rainfall to Lash Arunachal Pradesh

IMD Issues Alerts as Heavy Rainfall to Lash Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: MLA Dr. Mohesh Chai Pledges Greater Support for TB Patients under Ni-kshay Mitra Initiative in Tezu

Arunachal: MLA Dr. Mohesh Chai Pledges Greater Support for TB Patients under Ni-kshay Mitra Initiative in Tezu

Itanagar: IMC Mayor Tamme Phassang Reviews Mural Painting at Itanagar Underpass

Itanagar: IMC Mayor Tamme Phassang Reviews Mural Painting at Itanagar Underpass

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button