Arunachal

Arunachal: DC Oli Perme Flags Off ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025’ Campaign at Ziro

The Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign aims to ensure mass participation in cleanliness drives, awareness on waste management, and sustainable sanitation practices.

Last Updated: 17/09/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: DC Oli Perme Flags Off ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025’ Campaign at Ziro

ZIRO-  The District Administration, in collaboration with the Department of Urban Development & Housing (UD&H), Ziro Division, formally launched the Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign under the theme “Swachhotsav” at the Mini Secretariat Building, Ziro.

The campaign, observed from September 17 to October 2, 2025, was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Mrs  Oli Perme in the presence of Tai Sangkio, Executive Engineer, UD&H Ziro, administrative officers, HoDs, government officials, and members of the public.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- New Orchid Species Hemipilia basifoliata Discovered in Dibang Valley

In her address, DC Perme emphasized the importance of collective responsibility in maintaining cleanliness and sustainability, urging citizens to make Ziro a model of hygiene and environmental stewardship. She also administered the Swachhata Pledge, reaffirming the district’s commitment to the vision of “Clean India, Green India.”

The Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign aims to ensure mass participation in cleanliness drives, awareness on waste management, and sustainable sanitation practices. A series of activities and events will be organized across the district leading up to Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Tags
Last Updated: 17/09/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: APCC President Bosiram Siram Launches ‘Vote Chori’ Signature Campaign in Pasighat

Arunachal: APCC President Bosiram Siram Launches ‘Vote Chori’ Signature Campaign in Pasighat

India Accelerates Dibang Dam Construction in Arunachal Pradesh Amid Rising Water Tensions with China

India Accelerates Dibang Dam Construction in Arunachal Pradesh Amid Rising Water Tensions with China

Arunachal: IGTAMSU Hosts Inspire 2025 Youth Talk in Ziro

Arunachal: IGTAMSU Hosts Inspire 2025 Youth Talk in Ziro

Arunachal: Teacher Shortage Sparks Student Protest at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Pakke Kessang

Arunachal: Teacher Shortage Sparks Student Protest at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Pakke Kessang

Arunachal: Himalayan University Celebrates Academic Orientation cum Engineers’ Day

Arunachal: Himalayan University Celebrates Academic Orientation cum Engineers’ Day

Arunachal: Class 7 Student Found Dead in School Hostel in Papum Pare

Arunachal: Class 7 Student Found Dead in School Hostel in Papum Pare

Arunachal’s Manisha Halai Wins Prestigious Australian Docu-Film Awards at Bali

Arunachal’s Manisha Halai Wins Prestigious Australian Docu-Film Awards at Bali

IMD Issues Alerts as Heavy Rainfall to Lash Arunachal Pradesh

IMD Issues Alerts as Heavy Rainfall to Lash Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: MLA Dr. Mohesh Chai Pledges Greater Support for TB Patients under Ni-kshay Mitra Initiative in Tezu

Arunachal: MLA Dr. Mohesh Chai Pledges Greater Support for TB Patients under Ni-kshay Mitra Initiative in Tezu

Itanagar: IMC Mayor Tamme Phassang Reviews Mural Painting at Itanagar Underpass

Itanagar: IMC Mayor Tamme Phassang Reviews Mural Painting at Itanagar Underpass

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button