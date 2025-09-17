Arunachal

Arunachal: MLA Hage Appa Launches ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Pariwar Abhiyaan’ at Ziro to Boost Women & Child Health

The health campaign, scheduled from September 17 to October 2, 2025, is dedicated to improving women and child health across Lower Subansiri district.

ZIRO-   MLA of Ziro, Hage Appa, formally launched the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Pariwar Abhiyaan at Gyati Takka General Hospital, Ziro, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Mrs Oli Perme, District Medical Officer Dr. Millo Kunya, medical dignitaries, doctors, nurses, and ASHA workers.

The health campaign, scheduled from September 17 to October 2, 2025, is dedicated to improving women and child health across Lower Subansiri district. The initiative will include specialist health camps at Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Health & Wellness Centres (HWCs), ensuring outreach to rural and underserved communities.

In her welcome address, DMO Dr. Millo Kunya emphasized the importance of maternal health, remarking: “If a mother in the family is healthy, the entire family is empowered.” She urged ASHA workers to actively mobilize women and children for essential health screenings including haemoglobin tests, TB, antenatal checkups, breast cancer and cervical cancer screenings.

DC Mrs  Oli Perme appealed for special attention towards rural mothers, stressing proactive outreach to ensure no woman is left behind.

Launching the programme, MLA Hage Appa praised healthcare workers for their dedication and said: “Hospitals are more sacred than any religious place, for here people of all faiths come with hope for healing.” He also highlighted the importance of empathy in healthcare, noting that “Good behaviour of doctors and nurses half-heals the patient.”

The Swasth Nari, Sashakt Pariwar Abhiyaan aims to create healthier women, stronger families, and a more empowered community through accessible, preventive, and compassionate healthcare services.

Among others present were ZPC Pura Dollo, DIPRO In-charge Tai Arun, ZPM, and State Immunization & JSI Team members.

