RGU ordinance-2021: AAPSU team met with VC on its rectification issue

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- ( By Prem Taba ) The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) which has been at loggerheads with the Rajiv Gandhi University administration over Ph D seats and rectification of RGU ordinance since the university published its RGU-Ph D Entrance Test (RGUPET) result on September 1, on Tuesday said it has come to a ‘meaningful understanding’ after RGU assured to fulfill their demands.

The union had met RGU Vice chancellor on Monday for the final round of talks, where it said all its demands were met.

AAPSU President Hawa Bagang, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Finance Officer, DSW, Controller of Examinations, RGURSF members and other faculties of RGU attended the meeting.

Bagang said the university has assured to constitute a committee to look into the matter of admitting the left-out APST students who are still in the waiting list. Presumably the 3rd phase result would be published after ascertaining Ph D vacancies under various departments, he added.

Bagang while thanking the vice chancellor for his cooperation in resolving the issues through dialogue also called upon the research scholars to pursue their research work with sincerity maintaining standards and quality of work so that it boosts growth of the university in NIRF rankings as well.

On rectification of RGU ordinance-2021, which the union termed as anti-Arunachal earlier, the university has sought for 30 days to review it and make necessary amendments. A fresh committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of a local faculty with 80 percent tribal officer/faculty representation which will completely review the ordinance and submit their report to the university, informed AAPSU Vice President (Admin) Meje Taku who is spearheading the issue.

Taku, while stating that the union partially welcomes the RGUPET 2nd list where 22 APST students from the waiting list were granted admission to Ph D courses in various departments of the varsity, made it clear that the AAPSU would greatly appreciate it if all the remaining 29 students got admission.

“Our students have the potential to pursue research and contribute to the university and state’s overall growth. They should not be denied basic rights like education in RGU. They only want to study, in fact, the RGU should encourage such local talents who have made it to the waiting list even after competing in the non-exempted category, nurture them and provide space and resources to make good use of their caliber,” Taku added.