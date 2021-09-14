Arunachal: Swarnim Vijay Mashaal commemoration events organised at Rupa

ADVERTISEMENT

RUPA- The ‘Victory Flame’ arrived at Rupa today. The Flame was received with full military honours and a wreath laying ceremony was organised at the Rupa War Memorial to pay tributes to the gallant soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

Continuing with the commemoration events, the Victory Flame was escorted to Rupa Stadium where a number of programs were presented by students and local groups. Addressing the audience of Army persons, Civilians, Ex-servicemen and Veer Naris, the GOC, Ball of Fire Division paid tributes to the brave jawans and officers who participated in the 1971 war and emphasised on the importance of synergy between Army and the Civil population.

A weapon display was organised to mark the occasion followed by a friendly football match between the Army Team and Sera Football Club at Rupa Stadium in the evening.

A number of commemorative events have been planned at Bomdila and Tawang in the coming days.