VIRAL VIDEO- Constable Priyanka Mishra resigns after her Video with Revolver goes viral

VIRAL VIDEO- The resignation of constable named Priyanka Mishra from Agra in Uttar Pradesh, has been approved. Priyanka had created a reel on Instagram with a revolver in her hand in uniform.

After her video went viral on social media, taking note of the case, SSP Muniraj has ordered the suspension of Priyanka Mishra till the inquiry is completed.

Priyanka Mishra has made a video of herself carrying a revolver in a khaki uniform and uploaded it to Instagram.

The video went viral on social media shortly after Priyanka was talking about ‘rangbaazi’ in Uttar Pradesh and waving her revolver. Glorifying crime in the state, she can be seen lip-syncing to a popular Hindi dialogue that says, “Haryana, Punjab toh bekaar hi badnaam hai. Aao kabhi Uttar Pradesh. Rangbaazi kya hoti hai hum tumhe batate hain… naa gunday pe gaana banaate hain, naa gaadi pe Jat-Gujjar likhaate hain. Humare yahaan 5-5 saal ke launde katta chalaate hain “

(Haryana and Punjab unnecessarily have a bad name… Come to UP. Neither do we glorify crime with songs, nor do we display our caste on our cars. In UP, kids as young as five know how to use guns),”.

Her video became rage and she was trolled on the social media. Muniraj G, the, then SSP of Agra took serious note of the viral video and shunted Priyanka to line. After, which she went to line and appeared there and later resigned.

