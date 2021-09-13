Arunachal: Samagra Shiksha and Aurobindo Society jointly organize district level webinar on National Education Policy 2020 in Longding

ADVERTISEMENT

LONGDING- Aurobindo Society and Samagra Shiksha – Longding district collectively organized a special webinar for the teachers of Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh to orient them about the National Education Policy – and to guide them in effective implementation of the new policy.

Mr. Jomdo Lona, Deputy Director of School Education, Longding District, Arunachal Pradesh graced the webinar as the chief guest of session. Mr. Changwang Wangsu, District Pedagogy Coordinator, ISSE, Longding District, Arunachal Pradesh; Mr. C. D. Choulu, BEO I/c, Academic, Longding District, Arunachal Pradesh, Mr. Tolum Tami, District Project Coordinator (DPC), ISSE, Longding District, Arunachal Pradesh and Mr. Ashok Sharma, National Training Head, Rupantar, Sri Aurobindo Society attended the online session as the special guests. Hundreds of teachers from Longding district showed their active participation in this webinar and enriched themselves with the National Education Policy 2020.

Addressing the viewers, the Chief guest Mr. Jomdo Lona, Deputy Director of School Education, Longding District, Arunachal Pradesh applauded the efforts of Sri Aurobindo Society for organizing district level webinars across the state.

He said, “Teachers of Arunachal Pradesh have been proactive in adopting various teaching techniques to ensure continuity of education during the lockdown period. Training sessions by Sri Aurobindo Society has equipped the teachers with online teaching techniques.”

Throwing light on the effectiveness, impact and future of the National Education Policy-2020, he said, “NEP 2020 is the first education policy of the 21st of century with a number of provisions for the benefit of students, teachers and the nation. With thrust on making education joyful, enriching, engaging and experiential, this new policy will go a long way in changing the education system of the country.

Collaborative efforts of teachers and education officers are required for successful implementation of this new education policy as the effective implementation of this policy will pave way for redefining India as a superpower in future.”

Mr. Changwang Wangsu, District Pedagogy Coordinator, ISSE, Longding District, Arunachal Pradesh who attended the webinar as one of the special guests said, “Teachers of Arunachal have benefited from the training sessions organized by Sri Aurobindo Society.

We are hopeful that this webinar will help teachers to assimilate, absorb, understand and implement this new education policy on the ground level. The education policy of 1986 has been replaced by the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and it lays emphasis on vocational education of students, training of teachers and various other important highpoints that will change the face of education in our country.”

Applauding the efforts of Sri Aurobindo Society in orienting the teachers of the country with NEP 2020, Mr. C. D. Choulu, BEO I/c, Academic, Longding District, Arunachal Pradesh, a special guest at webinar said, “Teachers of Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh who have received the Innovative Pathshaala Alternative Academic Calendar (IPAAC) training have learnt about several innovative teaching techniques through the online training sessions. We are thankful to Sri Aurobindo Society for organizing this webinar for the teachers of Longding district.”

Mr. Tolum Tami, District Project Coordinator (DPC), ISSE, Longding District, Arunachal Pradesh who was a special guest in the virtual session said, “NEP 2020 promotes vocational education, personality building and creating a well-educated society that is progressive, empathetic and civilized and it also lays emphasis on the holistic development of the students. Let us all join our hands to take our country forward in order to reach greater heights.”

Mr. Ashok Sharma, National Training Head, Sri Aurobindo Society, who attended this webinar as a special guest, said, “Teachers are building blocks of the country and only progressive & proactive teachers can vow for a better India.

India is a land of such great teachers and inspiring personalities who have been the guiding force in our previous years. It is a golden opportunity for the teachers of the 21st century to go down in history with the effective and successful implementation of this new education policy 2020 that is a blessing for all Indians.”

Sri Aurobindo Society is organizing a series of webinars for the teachers of different states and orienting them towards the National education policy – 2020. The training/ orientation session for the teachers of Longding district, Arunachal Pradesh was part of this series of webinars. The detailed orientation/training session on the National Education Policy 2020 was conducted by Mr. Jagat Choudhary, Master Trainer, Rupantar, Sri Aurobindo Society.