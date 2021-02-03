Itanagar: Chandanagar- Papunallah NH-415 will be completed by March 31- Talo Potom

ITANAGAR: The additional district magistrate (ADM) cum highway administrator Talo Potom has said construction of 4 lane highway in between Chandranagar and Papu Nallah barring bridges and underpass will be completed by March 31st.

while inspecting the ongoing underpass construction work, Potom said work is being reviewed on a daily basis.

“The final blacktopping in between Itanagar and Naharlagun is going on at full speed. After that the road within the township will be taken up. Also street lights will be fitted in the new highway,” informed Potom.

Watch Video

While reviewing the underpass work on Wednesday Potom expressed satisfaction over speed of work. “The underpass work is going on very well. So far the contractor has managed to achieve a weekly target. If this same tempo is maintained the three month target should be achieved,” said Potom.

“We are extending full support and on a daily basis monitoring the work. There is no hindrance and at this movement we are only worried about possible rain in the coming days. Before the onset of monsoon the work has to be completed,” he added.

Potom also appealed to the public to extend cooperation. “Once completed the underpass will be an asset for the state.