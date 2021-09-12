VIRAL STORY- Rajasthan Police officer arrested for obscene gesture with woman cop

ADVERTISEMENT

JAIPUR VIRAL STORY- Days after an obscene video of RPS officer Hiralal Saini indulging in sexual gestures with a woman constable in swimming pool during the presence of her minor son went viral, another clip of the same incident has surfaced. According to a report by Hindi news daily, the new video Saini, who worked as circle officer of Ajmer’s Bewar, can be seen engaging in obscene activities with the six-year-old son of the woman constable.

The duo have already been suspended after their obscene clip started doing the rounds and a departmental probe was ordered. Saini, who claimed that the video is doctored, was arrested by the SOG team’s child pornography unit arrested him from a Udaipur resort on Thursday after the video, where the officer is seen engaging in sexual activities with the lady constable of the Jaipur Commissionerate openly in the swimming pool in presence of a minor child, went viral.

A team of Rajasthan police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) reportedly took Saini to the resort in the Surajkund area of Pushkar on Friday. Saini had earlier been arrested by the SOG. After a physical verification of the spot, SOG took Saini to Jawahar Lal Nehru Hospital in Ajmer for a medical examination. He was lodged in Christian Ganj police station. SOG brought him to Jaipur on Saturday.

Reports inform that that the husband of lady constable had filed a case against the officer and his wife at the Chitawa police station in Nagaur district in this regard. He claimed that the constable had uploaded the obscene video on July 13. The complainant got married to the woman constable in 2001. The couple has a six-year-old son who was seen in the viral video of the constable and RPS officer.