ADVERTISMENT
VIRAL

Man flying in the air with the help of machine- Watch Video

This viral video proves that, nothing is difficult for humans.

February 5, 2022
0 1 minute read
Man flying in the air with the help of a machine- Watch Video
ADVERTISEMENT

Viral Video: A surprising video is going viral on social media, in which a man is seen flying in the air with the help of a machine. As soon as the video of the person surfaced, it is becoming viral on every platform of social media. It can be seen in the video how a man ties a machine on his back and then holds a handle-like thing in his hands. The person puts full emphasis that he remains on the ground but the machine pulls him into the air. The person slowly starts flying in the air.

Also Read this- Bulli Bai App: Know all about this trending topic

This viral video proves that, nothing is difficult for humans. Man can develop and build everything. Man has now also prepared a device that blows in the air. The video going viral on social media is related to this. It can be seen in the video that the testing of the machine is going on. It is tied on the back of a person and a handle-shaped instrument is given in his hands. Shortly after starting the machine, the person flies in the air and on seeing it starts hovering like a bird over the sea.

Also Read This-  Bihar man Took 11 Covaxin shots, probe initiated

Related Articles

This video has been posted on Instagram account named beautiful earth. Its caption read, “Would you like to do it?” This video is shot in America. How viral it is going, can be gauged from the views it gets. The video has got more than 15 lakh views and likes. A person commented on the video, “What will be happen, if it this machine suddenly stops working?”

WATCH VIDEO

Tags
February 5, 2022
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Viral video: Computer Science Graduate found begging on Varanasi ghat

Viral video: Computer Science Graduate found begging on Varanasi ghat

November 24, 2021
VIRAL VIDEO: Bride wearing wedding dress hits the gym before wedding

VIRAL VIDEO: Bride wearing wedding dress hits the gym before wedding

November 24, 2021
Mask Fitted With Sim Card, Mic Seized From Candidate

Mask Fitted With Sim Card, Mic Seized From Candidate

November 23, 2021
Viral Videos: Monks Dance to "Aila Re Aila" and many more songs

Viral Videos: Monks Dance to “Aila Re Aila” and many more songs

November 22, 2021
A Folk singer is showered with bucketful of notes in viral video

A Folk singer is showered with bucketful of notes in viral video

November 21, 2021
Arunachal: Pema Khandu shares video of children performing traditional dance goes viral

Arunachal: Pema Khandu shares video of children performing traditional dance goes viral

November 19, 2021
VIRAL VIDEO: A MBBS doctor eating cow dung at a cow shelter

VIRAL VIDEO: A MBBS doctor eating cow dung at a cow shelter

November 17, 2021
VIRAL VIDEO- Delhi woman slaps cab driver, hurls abuses in middle of the road

VIRAL VIDEO- Delhi woman slaps cab driver, hurls abuses in middle of the road

November 17, 2021
Hollywood Actor Will Smith climbs to the top of Dubai's Burj Khalifa- Watch VIRAL VIDEO

Hollywood Actor Will Smith climbs to the top of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa- Watch VIRAL VIDEO

November 13, 2021
VIRAL VIDEO of a  girl hit a wonderful target with her feet,  post shared by Harsh Goenka, you too will be surprised after watching this viral video.

Viral video of a girl standing on her hands and hitting target by her feet, will surprise you

November 12, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button