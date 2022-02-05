Man flying in the air with the help of machine- Watch Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Viral Video: A surprising video is going viral on social media, in which a man is seen flying in the air with the help of a machine. As soon as the video of the person surfaced, it is becoming viral on every platform of social media. It can be seen in the video how a man ties a machine on his back and then holds a handle-like thing in his hands. The person puts full emphasis that he remains on the ground but the machine pulls him into the air. The person slowly starts flying in the air.

Also Read this- Bulli Bai App: Know all about this trending topic

This viral video proves that, nothing is difficult for humans. Man can develop and build everything. Man has now also prepared a device that blows in the air. The video going viral on social media is related to this. It can be seen in the video that the testing of the machine is going on. It is tied on the back of a person and a handle-shaped instrument is given in his hands. Shortly after starting the machine, the person flies in the air and on seeing it starts hovering like a bird over the sea.

Also Read This- Bihar man Took 11 Covaxin shots, probe initiated

This video has been posted on Instagram account named beautiful earth. Its caption read, “Would you like to do it?” This video is shot in America. How viral it is going, can be gauged from the views it gets. The video has got more than 15 lakh views and likes. A person commented on the video, “What will be happen, if it this machine suddenly stops working?”

WATCH VIDEO