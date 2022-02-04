Arunachal: 39th Foundation Day of Rajiv Gandhi University celebrated

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The 39th Foundation of Rajiv Gandhi University, the lone central university of the state was celebrated in blended mode in its Mini Academic Hall of the University in Rono Hills. The Function was attended by Governor of Arunachal Pradesh and Chief Rector of the University Brig.(Dr.) B.D. Mishra(Retd.), Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Chowna Mein as Chief Guest and Professor D.P. Singh, Former Chairperson of UGC delivered the foundation day lecture.

In his address virtually the Honourable Governor of Arunachal Pradesh and Chief Rector of the University Brig.(Dr.) B.D. Mishra(Retd.) congratulated the university on its foundation day. He praised the university which has grown up from strength to strength especially with opening up of new departments and other infrastructure developments. He lauded the university for creating smart classroom in this time of the pandemic which is catering an uninterrupted online classes for the students. The Governor appreciated the university for inking many important MoU(Memorandum of Understanding) with many institutes which is going to the benefits the people of the state.

Professor D.P. Singh, Former Chair of UGC delivering his foundation day lecture on the topic “New Education Policy-2020: Prospects and Realization.” called upon all the stakeholder of the NEP to exercise it with true spirit, sincerity and conviction. Highlighting NEP as important landmark journey in the Indian education system, he added it is Indian centric and learner’s centric for producing a global knowledge system. India being a diverse and muti-lingual society, the NEP approaches with equity and equality for all.

Prof. Singh also highlighted the importance of National Institute Framework Ranking (NIRF) and Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) as a growth engine of NEP. He called upon the university fraternity to bring in an environment of cultural appreciation with moral and ethical foundation of the institutes for effective implementation of NEP. He also believes that RGU will also contribute vibrantly to our knowledge economy. Developing of entrepreneurial and skill development is as an important entity of NEP, he added. Prof. D.P Singh also emphasized on having a strong alumnus which bring in back a lot of competence in the growth of a university.

Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor of the University in his opening remarks shared many academic developments of the University in the last one year. He said, there were six faculty members of the university which have successfully got registered for their patents. The University also received financial support of Rs. 10 Crore from Dept. Of Science and Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt. of India under PURSE 2021 Programme.

It’s a matter of great pride that the university is assigned by the Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh to document the Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh who fought against British invasion, he added. In the spirit of fighting the present pandemic he said the university has provided laptops to faculty members enabling them for quality uninterpreted on-line teaching and academic activities which is enabling us to conduct the university examinations successfully and declared the results in time.

Prof. Kushwaha also shared that the university is part of Consortium of Himalayan Central Universities on five major themes funded by UGC Stride supported by NITI Aayog. Highlighting on some of the ongoing development of the university infrastructure, Prof. Kushwaha shared that increased hostel facilities for the students are in the process which will accommodate almost all the students admitted; health centre of the university is expanding its various healthcare facilities and is expected to increase its bed capacity by 10 in the coming years. Many lifesavings laboratory test can be conducted here, he added.

Chief Guest of the function, Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Chowna Mein in his address applauded the university on its foundation day and said that opening up of new Faculties especially of Sports Science and Agriculture will fill up the long-felt vacuum in the arena of higher education in our state. He also praised the university for the various different steps taken to check the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the facilities that it has provided to the campus-dwellers, employees and students is praiseworthy in themselves.

The impressive number of research publications and seminar talks by the teachers in recent times is a proof of this pursuit of knowledge and the contribution of the University in this regard, he added. Appreciating the university of its outreach programmes he shared, “the outreach programs have consolidated the bond between the University and the Society”.

Prof. Amitav Mitra, Pro Vice Chancellor of the university gave the welcome address. The function as it was organised in the blended mode was attended by very few members of the university maintaining the Government guidelines of the Pandemic. An impressive felicitation programme was given to the retired employees of the university this year with a citation and a shawl. Photography, Folk songs and Essay writing competition was organised as a part of the celebrations and prizes were given in the programme today.

Dr.N.T. Rikam, Registrar of the University proposed the Vote of thanks.