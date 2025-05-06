Viral Video: Arunachal Girl’s Heartwarming Uyi Amma Dance Goes Viral

VIRAL VIDEO- A little girl from Arunachal Pradesh has captured the internet’s heart with her vibrant dance performance to the viral song Uyi Amma from the Bollywood film Azaad. The video, shared on Instagram by Kenrick Gamlin, has garnered widespread attention for the girl’s flawless moves and an adorable twist courtesy of her younger brother’s unexpected cameo.

Dressed in a bright yellow salwar suit with a red dupatta, the young dancer exudes confidence as she nails the iconic hook steps of Uyi Amma, a track originally performed by Rasha Thadani in Azaad.

However it was not mentioned, from which town the girl is residing, but her expressive performance, filled with poise and energy, has been hailed as one of the best renditions of the trending dance challenge. Social media users have showered praise, with many calling her version “the most wholesome” yet.

The video’s charm is amplified by a surprise moment when the girl’s younger brother, mid-performance, attempts to sneak out of the room. Instead of leaving, he hides behind a curtain, mimicking his sister’s expressions and adding a playful vibe to the scene.

Unfazed by the distraction, the girl continues her dance with unwavering focus, earning admiration for her dedication. “Her confidence and that sibling moment are just too cute!” commented one Instagram user.

Uyi Amma, composed by Amit Trivedi with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and vocals by Madhubanti Bagchi, has sparked a massive dance trend since Azaad’s release earlier this year. The song’s catchy rhythm and Rasha Thadani’s original choreography have inspired countless reels across social media platforms. However, this Arunachal girl’s performance, enhanced by her brother’s antics, has stood out as a fan favorite.

Posted just days ago, the video has already amassed thousands of views and likes, with netizens applauding the sibling duo’s charm. “This is the kind of content we need—pure joy and talent!” wrote one viewer.

This viral moment underscores the power of social media in showcasing local talent and spreading joy. As the Uyi Amma fever continues to sweep the nation, this young dancer from Arunachal Pradesh has undoubtedly left an indelible mark with her infectious energy and a sibling bond that’s winning hearts everywhere.

WATCH VIDEO