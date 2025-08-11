Arunachal Pradesh Girl’s Heartwarming Rendition of ‘Jana Gana Mana’ Goes Viral, Captivates India

ITANAGAR- A heartwarming video of a young schoolgirl from Arunachal Pradesh singing India’s national anthem, Jana Gana Mana , has taken the internet by storm, winning hearts across the nation just days ahead of India’s 79th Independence Day on August 15. The adorable clip, showcasing the child’s innocent yet passionate performance, has sparked an outpouring of love and patriotism on social media.

The video, shared on X by Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi on August 7, features the young girl, dressed in her school uniform, standing at attention with her eyes closed as she sings the national anthem during a school assembly. Her sincere effort, though not pitch-perfect, radiates pure emotion and patriotism, striking a chord with viewers. The caption accompanying the video reads, “A little voice somewhere in Arunachal echoing a mighty nation’s anthem, letting the world know ‘I am India and India is me.’ Jai Hind.”

Watch Video

A little voice somewhere in Arunachal echoing a mighty nations anthem, letting the world know “I am India and India is me”. Jai Hind.@BJP4Arunachal @BJP4India @PemaKhanduBJP @TheAshokSinghal @KalingMoyongBJP pic.twitter.com/7RRjzRj6BR — Mutchu Mithi (@Mutchu4) August 7, 2025

The girl’s earnest rendition, complete with her adorable expressions and unwavering focus, has been hailed as “the cutest thing on the internet” by netizens. Social media users have flooded the comment sections with praise, with one user writing, “These daughters and granddaughters of India will be the proud saviours of the nation. Proud, beautiful, strong.” Another commented, “In her tiny voice, I hear the echoes of Arunachal’s mountains and India’s heart. A reminder that patriotism is not just sung, but lived. Jai Hind!”