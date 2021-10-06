VIRAL VIDEO of Arunachal Little Boy raps Gully Boy song Apna Time Aayega
VIRAL VIDEO- A video of a Little boy from Arunachal Pradesh rapping to the chartbuster song Apna Time Ayega from the Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy is swiftly going viral. The little one’s energetic performance has grabbed many eyeballs and it is one video that you definitely should see today.
The recording starts with the boy rapping the lyrics of the song from Gully Boy, originally performed by Ranveer Singh. In the background, the boy’s peers can be heard encouraging him.
WATCH this Video Shared by Yuva Arunachal
No limit to talent and can be found anywhere. Rapping a Bollywood number by a little Monpa native boy from Arunachal Pradesh. @arunachaltimes_ @TribalArmy @tawangnews @ArunachalDIPR @NortheastToday @TsetenChombay pic.twitter.com/obPnrDApu3
— Yuva Arunachal (@YuvaArunachal) October 5, 2021
Few days ago, another talented Little Boy from Arunachal Pradesh danced on the tune of famous Hindi song “Dola Re Dola” of Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dikshit . His video was also gone viral which was is purported to be from some remote area in Arunachal Pradesh and appears to have been filmed by one of the family members who have since uploaded it on Facebook, .
Watch this video
Read Viral stories
Read This Also: VIRAL VIDEO: Snake takes a ride on windscreen of a car
Read this also- VIRAL VIDEO: Bride and Groom use JCB to arrive at their wedding
READ THIS ALSO- Watch Viral Video: Air India Plane Gets Stuck Under Foot Over Bridge in Delhi
READ THIS ALSO- VIRAL VIDEO: Kiren Rijiju’s dance video went viral
READ THIS ALSO- VIRAL STORY: Assam Kids Lose Baby Teeth, Want PM Modi, CM Sarma to ‘Take Action’
VIRAL VIDEO: Talented Little Boy from Arunachal Pradesh danced on the tune of famous Hindi song “Dola Re Dola”
Spider Girl: 5-year-old girl climbs up a wall like Spiderman, Watch Viral Video
Read this also- Shocking Video went viral as child sits in boiling water
Read this also- Indigo Air hostess dances to Manike Mage Hithe song on empty flight- Viral video has 13 million views
Read this also- VIRAL VIDEO- Gulab Jamun injected with Old Monk is making internet crazy
READ THIS ALSO- VIRAL STORY- Rajasthan Police officer arrested for obscene gesture with woman cop