Indigo Air hostess dances to Manike Mage Hithe song on empty flight- Viral video has 13 million views

VIRAL VIDEO- On social media, a video of an air hostess dancing to Manike Mage Hithe on an empty IndiGo aircraft has gone viral. According to estimates, almost 13 million views have already been recorded.

In the video, a hostess named Aayat Urf Afreen can be seen dancing to Manike Mage Hithe in the aisle during a flight stop. While one of her colleagues was filming her video, the aircraft was empty. Netizens have praised Aayat’s facial expressions as well as her dancing moves.

“Long halts! Aur crew thoda sa dance na karein. Thanks to @jodianoorabh for these lovely steps,” Aayat said in the caption of her post.

After viewing the video, social media users were ecstatic and left love emoticons in the comments area.

Aayat Urf Afreen, who has over 56,000 followers on Instagram, is also an entrepreneur and a YouTuber.