Arunachal: Helping hands to the poor students during pandemic

ADVERTISEMENT

ZIRO- Helping hands to the poor students during pandemic- Ongoing pandemic COVID-19 has crippled almost every walk of life particularly the life of educational institutions comprising of students and teachers.

The worst hit among the sufferers is non other than the student community of entire nation in general and Arunachal Pradesh in particular because online classes which were being conducted could not reap any fruitful outcome on account of so many reasons.

Today in pursuance of conducting offline classes, the Headmaster of Govt. Sec. school, Deed came girding up of his loins to meet with the DDSE, Lower Subansiri District for informing him about the classes being run in his school in full swing after lifting up of lockdown.

He came along wlth parents to insist upon the opening of the hostel at Deed. He also requested to DDSE, Lower Subansiri to aid and assist from his end.

On their fervent prayer, the DDSE Lower Subansiri Tabia Chobin became overwhelmed with joy and expressed his kindness by saying that he could do whatever possible from his side.

He advised the Headmaster to make the school an exemplary one so much so that not only public but also the entire elite society would follow its footprint.

At the moment of the above proceeding, senior most BEO Accademic, Nada Duri who was listening their conversation exclaimed suddenly that he was also ready to bear the expenditure for buying utensils from his pocket.

An alumni of that school unexpectedly also agreed to help by overhearing them. He also provided items like stove, pulses, rice etc.

The above snap manifests itself the love and zeal shown by the DDSE Lower Subansiri to the deprived students who had to suffer the losses which can not be compensated by any means.

But the authority all together has tried to minimize their long pending desires in the form of benevolence and in some contributory forms.

People in power should also learn something from the cited example which is set by the DDSE Lower Subansiri. It’s being observed that since the mushroom growth of public schools in Arunachal Pradesh, government schools are badly lagging behind because of the sole reason that in the schools only those students are admitted whose parents can’t afford for public schools for the reasons well known to everyone.

Even those who were produced and became highly affluent by virtue of having educated in government schools don’t pay any heed to their pitiable condition.

There is still a large chunk of competent teachers working with education department.”Only thing that can mould the students in a proper direction is to encourage them,to motivate by helping the helpless children”, said by the DDSE Lower Subansiri….. ( Un-edited story by Pill Tayam )