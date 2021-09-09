Arunachal: Governor conveys Pham-Kho-Sowai greetings

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has conveyed his sincere greetings to the people of the State, particularly to Khowa Tribe brethren on the festive occasion of Pham-Kho-Sowai, a popular festival, related to harvesting of crops of the Khowa Tribe of West Kameng District. He expressed his hope that the festivity will usher in happiness, peace, bumper harvest, and prosperity for all.

In his festival message to the people, the Governor said that the Khowas are an agrarian community and they endear nature and the elements of nature. Pham (the mountain) and Kho (the river) have a special significance in their life and sustenance.

Going by the noble fact that the existence of all living organisms on earth, their health, development and evolution is in many ways linked with mountains and rivers, the Pham-Kho-Sowai celebration symbolizes our prayers and gratitude to Almighty God, who has manifested in the form of natural bodies to support the human beings, he said.

This festival from time immemorial has helped maintain the age-old cultural heritage of Khowa Community, the Governor said while urging the Khowa brethren to continue to observe this festival in a befitting manner in times to come.

I also take this opportunity to appeal to my dear Arunachali people to strictly comply with the COVID-19 protocol and COVID appropriate behaviour to remain safe from this Pandemic, he said.

On this joyous occasion, I offer my prayers to the Almighty to invoke the blessings for the Khowas and all of us, the Governor said in his message.