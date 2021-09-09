Arunachal: High time to recognise unsung heroes, says Chowna Mein 

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The first meeting of the State Level Core Committee to recognize the unsung heroes, who had fought against the British (Foreign) invasion during the colonial rule in the State of Arunachal Pradesh, was held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh in his Civil Secretariat office today.

In his initial remarks, Deputy Chief Minister said that our country is celebrating 75th anniversary of India’s Independence with the theme ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahatsov’. He said that the people from the State and North East Region have also defied the British rule (foreign invasion) and sacrificed their life while defending our people and land.

However, unfortunately, their sacrifices were not recognized till date and their story of valour is unheard of and not known to the outside world. It is high time to recognize them and give them a befitting tribute during the long year celebration of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahatsov’ commemorating the 75th years of India’s Independence.

In the meeting, it was decided to form a Sub-Committee which will work under the guidance of the Core Committee to carry out the actual research works and documentations in the field.

Prof. Sarit Chaudhuri, former HoD Anthropology & Director, National Museum of Mankind, Bhopal and currently faculty of Anthropology, Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh was selected as the Chairman of the Sub-Committee.

The meeting was attended by Tai Tagak, Advisor to Hon’ble Chief Minister, Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor, RGU, Dani Salu, Secretary Transport cum Member Secretary and Anupam Tangu, Advisor to Deputy Chief Minister. Minister of Education and Cultural Affairs, Taba Tedir also join the meeting via video conferencing.

Earlier, the State Govt of Arunachal Pradesh has formed a five member State Level Core Committee to be headed by Deputy Chief Minister with following terms of reference to conduct research on the contribution of various personalities of the State in our freedom struggle, to collect and examine authentic documents, archives, journals etc available in libraries and other places, to seek comments of eminent personalities and other people in this regard, to visit any place of relevant historical interest and to take steps as deemed fit to give recognition to the unsung freedom fighters from the State.

The committee will give suitable recognitions to the Government after research works and documentation is compiled and completed.