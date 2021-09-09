Arunachal: state Commission for Child Rights is on a two day Visit to Tawang

ADVERTISEMENT

TAWANG- The Arunachal Pradesh state Commission for Child Rights is on a two day Visit to Tawang for monitoring and to have interactive session with all the stakeholders and to create awareness on powers and functions of state child right commission.

Chairperson State commission for Child rights Mrs Gumri Ringu with members of the Commission Ngurang Achung and Niri Chongrowju reached Tawang this evening.

DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok alongwith ADC Lobsang Tsering, Chairperson Mrs Nawang Yuton and members of District Juvenile Justice Board Mrs Leki Zomba and Mrs Pema Yangzom and other officers and staff from DCPU Tawang accorded warm traditional reception to the commission chairperson and its members.

The Chairperson and Members of the Commission visited and interacted at child care institution Jang, Changprong, One stop centre Tawang and also attended the Mini tribal food mela at Damgyin organised to mark Rashtriya poshan maah.

Tomorrow, the Chairperson and members of the commission will visit Child Care Institution at Lumla.